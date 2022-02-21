All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE teases UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 PSU: ready for next-gen 600W+ GPUs

GIGABYTE prepares for next-gen GPUs with its new UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 PSU, the new PCIe 5.0 16-pin cable offers 600W to your new GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 7:01 PM CST
GIGABYTE has formally announced its next-gen UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 power supply, which will support the next-gen wave of PCIe 5.0 graphics cards. GIGABYTE joins the ranks of ASUS and just recently, Cooler Master, with next-gen PCIe 5.0 ready PSUs.

GIGABYTE teases UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 PSU: ready for next-gen 600W+ GPUs 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new GIGABYTE UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 PSU of course has the nifty, and very powerful, 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector that can drive up to 600W to a next-gen GPU. GIGABYTE admits that "traditional power supplies need a three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards" but their new UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply "needs only a single 16-pin cable to directly supply power to the PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards".

A single 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power cable to your next-gen GPU... delicious. I'm sure those next-gen 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors will be exclusive to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (and their new flock of Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs later this year and into 2023).

GIGABYTE teases UD1000GM PCIe 5.0 PSU: ready for next-gen 600W+ GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE PR explained to VC: "The UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply supports the PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards and it is capable to deliver the increasing power that the high-end graphics card demand. Traditional power supplies need a three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. The new UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply needs only a single 16-pin cable to directly supply power to the PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards".

"Moreover, the PCIe Gen 5.0 16-pin cable provides up to 600 watts of power to the graphics card, but it also simplifies the number of cables, significantly reducing the cable clutter, making the graphics card installation easier and it helps with the airflow in the chassis. In addition, the UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 also provides four PCIe 8-pins for the graphics cards, so it can meet the needs of current or next-generation high-end graphics cards at the same time".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

