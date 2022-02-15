All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cooler Master launches V1300 Platinum PSU: next-gen PCIe 5.0 connector

Cooler Master unveils V SFX-L and V1300 Platinum PSUs that rock the next-gen PCIe 5.0 power connectors, ready for next-gen GPUs.

Published Tue, Feb 15 2022 11:11 AM CST
Cooler Master is joining in on the next-gen PCIe 5.0 power supply fun, announcing its next-gen flagship V-series PSUs with the introduction of the new V1300 Platinum and V SFX-L PSUs that both have PCIe 5.0 power connectors. Let's dive right into it.

The new flagship Cooler Master V1300 Platinum PSU looks gorgeous, rocking the new 30th Anniversary Edition design and 80 Plus platinum efficiency that's good for 1300W full load. Cooler Master is tapping high-quality Japanese 100% capacitors that have high operating temperatures of up to 50C.

Cooler Master has a hardware base single/multi-rail switch, as well as revamped PCIe cable connectivity -- there's 16AWG PCIe cables that are thicker than the standard 18AWG cables -- as well as offering 10A over 7A, with a fully modular design and huge 10-year warranty.

Cooler Master explains its new V1300 PSU: "The V Platinum series used to provide high-end performance for all types of PC users. Now it returning as a 30th Anniversary Edition. This vanguard of power supply innovation and development offers an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification, full-modular cabling, 100% Japanese capacitors, a high operating temperature of 50℃, and a hardware based single/multi rail switch. Add on the 10 year warranty and you have a PSU that won't disappoint even the most seasoned system integrators and PC builders. For highly efficient, quiet operation, you simply can't go wrong with the V Platinum".

We also have the new Cooler Master V SFX-L Platinum Series PSUs which are offered in 1100W and 1300W variants, both for SFF gaming PCs that will also have next-gen PCIe 5.0 power connectors. Cooler Master is proud of the new V SFX-L PSUs as the first highest power density of SFX-L PSU in a mini-ITX case.

As for the new V SFX-L Platinum PSU, Cooler Master explains: "The V SFX-L Platinum delivers the high quality experience you've come to expect from the V series in SFX-L form factor. Enjoy the same great features with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, full-modular cabling, an 120mm fan, 16AWG PCIe high performance cables, and a 10 year warranty. But now you can have this first highest power density of SFX-L PSU in a mini-ITX case. With the V SFX-L Platinum, the V series is now viable for cases ranging from mini-ITX all the way up through E-ATX systems. And with the included bracket this unit is compatible with all of them".

There's no details on pricing or ETA of Cooler Master's new PSUs just yet.

