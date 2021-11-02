All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is what the next-gen 12-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector looks like

The new PCIe Gen5 12-pin power connector is here: up to 600W of power for the future of next-gen PCIe 5.0 graphics cards.

Published Tue, Nov 2 2021 7:05 PM CDT
We first heard whispers, then saw purported photos, then had it confirmed with new PSUs and now we have it clear as day: the new 12-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector.

The latest and greatest Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are here with the new Z690 chipset, unleashing DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity to millions of people across the planet. The new PCIe 5.0 standard comes with its own new tricks: a new PCI-Express Gen5 Molex Micro-Fit 3.0 cable.

This connector is rated up to 9A at 12V, meaning the 12-pin PCIe power connector can handle up to 648W of power running through it. From a specifications standpoint, the new 12-pin connector is good for up to 600W of power. The new ASUS ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II PSU for example has a 12-pin PCIe cable bundled and can "pipe up to 600W of power to PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards" of the future.

However, the new ASUS ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II PSU doesn't have an individual, separate 12-pin PCIe power cable -- it is a 12-pin to dual 8-pin adapter (that's a pity...). This was recently confirmed by our good friends over at eTeknix, with some photos below.

600-675W for a single graphics card is pretty insane... even the crazy high-end enthusiast GeForce RTX 3090 only has a single 12-pin (to dual 8-pin connectors) with up to 400W or so power consumed under benchmark or gaming loads.

According to the new rumors, NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will have the new 12-pin PCIe 5.0-ready power connector and up to a huge 450W of power at the ready. If you had two of these GPUs in a system, then a brand new 1000-1200W+ PSU from ASUS (with Gen5 ready cables) is going to be not just something you want, but something you'll need.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards -- and any other Gen5-ready card -- should ship with any required cables/adapters in the box (12-pin to dual 8-pin for example).

