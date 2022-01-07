All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L: up to 1200W, 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power for up to 600W

ASUS is ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs with its new ROG Loki SFX-L PSU: up to 1200W, next-gen PCIe 5.0 16-pin connector.

Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 3:15 AM CST
ASUS has already unleashed its new ROG Thor PSU family, but there's a new ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L PSU that will be ready for next-gen SFF gaming PSUs with 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors ready to handle 600W GPUs.

The new ROG Loki PSUs use the same high-quality components that power the inside of the higher-end ROG Thor PSUs, but crams them all into an SFX-L form factor, ready to power new Mini-ITX gaming PCs. The new ASUS ROG Loki PSUs will be available in 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W versions, with 80 PLUS Titanium certification, and more.

ASUS ROG engineers worked night and day on maintaining the heat inside of the ROG Loki PSUs, finding a solution that dissipated the heat generated inside of the super-dense PSU. The team eventually revamped the PCB design and cooling system, which ensured stable, reliable power into the ROG Loki PSU and all of your PC components.

The new ASUS ROG Loki PSUs are fully modular, so you only need to plug in the cables that you need -- if you're building a next-gen SFF gaming PC in the future -- there's the new PCIe 5.0-ready 16-pin PCIe power connector which can feed an insane 600W to a single graphics card.

Inside, there's dual ball fan bearings for the 120mm fan, with ASUS using their in-house ROG Axial-tech for higher air pressure than competing fans. It wouldn't be a new high-end ASUS ROG PSU without some RGB lighting, with ASUS Aura Sync compatibility baked into the PSU.

ASUS backs its ROG Loki PSUs with a huge 10-year warranty, while the RGB LEDs only have a 3-year warranty. They're launching soon, so keep an eye out.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

