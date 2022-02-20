Crypto games actually aren't very popular, still very speculative

Decentralized crypto games, virtual worlds, and digital land NFT-based games aren't very popular and have lower MAUs and DAUs.

The Big Four of crypto gaming pull in less than 500,000 monthly active users, data from New World Notes suggests.

The crypto gaming market may be potentially lucrative, but it seems to be far from the bustling, multi-million user ecosystem that's hinted at in reports. In all actuality the digital NFT-based games landscape is still mostly speculative, with the Big Four--The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels, and Somnium Space--attracting less than 500,000 monthly active users. Strong MAUs and concurrent users are the biggest indicator of a online live game's success. In this case (and all other cases), higher numbers mean more people are active in the space.

According to figures collected by New World Notes' Wagner James Au, the Big Four aren't as popular as you'd expect.

Decentraland - 300,000 MAUs

The Sandbox - 30,000 MAUs

Cryptovoxels - Less than 25,000 visits for most popular digital land parcel

Somnium Space - 479 concurrent users in the last 3 years, 5 players in the last 24 hours

These aren't great numbers.

For reference, here's a look at some of the MAUs and peak players of other platforms: