Crypto games actually aren't very popular, still very speculative

Decentralized crypto games, virtual worlds, and digital land NFT-based games aren't very popular and have lower MAUs and DAUs.

Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 5:24 PM CST
The Big Four of crypto gaming pull in less than 500,000 monthly active users, data from New World Notes suggests.

The crypto gaming market may be potentially lucrative, but it seems to be far from the bustling, multi-million user ecosystem that's hinted at in reports. In all actuality the digital NFT-based games landscape is still mostly speculative, with the Big Four--The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels, and Somnium Space--attracting less than 500,000 monthly active users. Strong MAUs and concurrent users are the biggest indicator of a online live game's success. In this case (and all other cases), higher numbers mean more people are active in the space.

According to figures collected by New World Notes' Wagner James Au, the Big Four aren't as popular as you'd expect.

  • Decentraland - 300,000 MAUs
  • The Sandbox - 30,000 MAUs
  • Cryptovoxels - Less than 25,000 visits for most popular digital land parcel
  • Somnium Space - 479 concurrent users in the last 3 years, 5 players in the last 24 hours

These aren't great numbers.

For reference, here's a look at some of the MAUs and peak players of other platforms:

  • PlayStation Network - 111 million MAUs
  • Steam - 120 million MAUs in 2020, 24.8 million peak concurrent users, 62 million DAUs
  • Ubisoft - 35 million MAUs in Q3 2021
  • Roblox - 49.5 million DAUs
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

