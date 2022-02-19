All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Embracer Group now has 271 IPs and franchises across 88 studios

The Embracer Group now owns and licenses 271 IPs and franchises across a huge array of 88 internal game development studios.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Feb 19 2022 1:13 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Embracer Group now has access to a whopping 271 video game IPs and franchises.

Embracer Group now has 271 IPs and franchises across 88 studios 23 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Nordic-based games company the Embracer Group is one the biggest players in the video games industry. The multimedia giant owns and licenses an incredible 271 IPs, franchises, and series that range from heavy-hitting AAA titles like Borderlands to smaller, licensed multiplayer game like Saber's World War Z and the new Evil Dead game.

Now that big-name giants like Microsoft are buying up studios in multi-billion deals, Embracer's pool of intellectual property remains extremely valuable--content IP is the most valuable commodity on the market today. Some of Embracer's most profitable franchises hail from the Deep Silver branch, including Dead Island, Metro, and Saints Row, but Gearbox's Borderlands is very lucrative, too.

The wide variety of wholly-owned IP across THQ Nordic represents a treasure trove of remaster and back catalog re-release potential and other operating segments like Crazylabs (DECA) and Easybrain will handle mobile games.

Embracer Group now has 271 IPs and franchises across 88 studios 24 | TweakTown.com

The content IP library has grown in conjunction with studio count. Embracer now has 88 internal video game development studios at its employ with over 6,400 devs across the entire ring of studios.

Below is a snapshot of Embracer's current multi-publisher structure and the IPs associated with each:

Embracer Group now has 271 IPs and franchises across 88 studios 35 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Metro Exodus: Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.15
$16.15$5.99$12.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2022 at 1:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.