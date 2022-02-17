Windows 10 only $13, Office $27, Valentine's Day discounts up to 91%!
CDKeysales has genuine lifetime Windows 10 Pro activation keys for just $15 along with awesome deals for Microsoft Office.
CDKeysales reached out to us with some great deals for its Valentine's Day sales event. Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping and happy new year!
30% off code: TT25
- Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM CD-KEY GLOBAL $16.43 (30% off code TT25)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro OEM CD-KEY GLOBAL $22.15 (30% off code TT25)
- Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM GLOBAL CD-KEY $13.44 (30% off code TT25)
- Office 2016 Professional Plus CD Key Global $27.68 (30% off code TT25)
- Office 2019 Professional Plus CD Key Global $44.57 (30% off code TT25)
- Office 2021 Professional Plus CD Key Global $49.64 (30% off code TT25)
- Windows 10 PRO + Office 2016 Professional Plus CD Keys Pack $41.83 (30% off code TT25)
- Windows 10 PRO OEM + Office 2019 Professional Plus CD Keys Pack $58.63 (30% off code TT25)
Applying the TT25 30% off discount code is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TT25" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 30% discount will then be applied to your order.
Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by CDKeysales.
As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of CDKeysales via the email address of service@cdkeysales.com and they will be happy to assist you.
