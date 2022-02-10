All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

YouTube made $28 billion from ads in 2021, more than PlayStation

YouTube advertising revenues nearly break $29 billion on a record year of engagement and viewership with some 2 billion MAUs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 10 2022 3:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

YouTube made more money from ads in 2021 than Sony did from PlayStation games.

YouTube made $28 billion from ads in 2021, more than PlayStation 532 | TweakTown.com

Alphabet recently reported its Q4 earnings, and one of the most surprising figures was YouTube ad revenue. According to data provided by Google, the popular video platform has generated $28.84 billion in total ad revenue through 2021. That's more than the $24.51 billion that Sony made from PlayStation gaming in 2021.

YouTube ad revenue was up nearly 50% year-over-year, driven by record engagement and viewership.

"YouTube Shorts continues to drive significant engagement. We just hit five trillion all time views, and have over fifteen billion views each day globally," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichal said in the Q4 call.

All-told, YouTube made up 11% of Alphabet's mighty $257 billion net revenues for the year. Remember that Alphabet doesn't keep all that revenue--it spent $178.92 billion on costs an expenses. At the end of the year, the company reported $76 billion in net income.

It's worth mentioning that YouTube has some 2 billion MAUs whereas Sony's PlayStation division has roughly 111 million MAUs so the comparison is just a surface level of revenue aimed to give you an idea of YouTube's staggering ad earnings.

YouTube says it plans to embrace Web3, the metaverse, and NFTs in a bid to chase more monetization streams.

YouTube ad revenues

2020

  • Q1 - $4.038
  • Q2 - $3.812
  • Q3 - $5.037
  • Q4 - $6.885

2021

  • Q1 - $6.005
  • Q2 - $7.002
  • Q3 - $7.205
  • Q4 - 8,633
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$75.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2022 at 3:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:abc.xyz, abc.xyz

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.