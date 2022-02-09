All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Picasso's great-grandson struggles to sell his $6,000 'Picasso' NFTs

The great-grandson of the famous Pablo Picasso created NFTs inspired by his grandfather's work that he's now trying to sell.

Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 2:34 AM CST
The great-grandson of the famous painter and sculptor Pablo Picasso has created a collection of NFTs inspired by his grandfather's work.

Florian Picasso, a DJ and music producer, and his mother Marina Picasso announced that they were producing an NFT collection that included 1,011 purchasable NFTs based on a never-before-seen ceramic bowl crafted by Picasso in 1958. This announcement from Florian and Marina sparked a family debate between Florian, Marina, and The Picasso Administration, which is in control of the branding of the Picasso name and its affiliations.

It was concluded that the NFTs wouldn't be deemed as official Pablo Picasso works and instead would be a created of Florian's, as they would be "his own creation, independent of any claim vis-a-vis Pablo Picasso and his works." The rebranding of the Picasso NFTs to Florian's didn't stop them from being sold as one NFT that included an original piece of Pablo Picasso's pottery sold for $41,500, with an additional 10 NFTs (that didn't include any pottery) sold for anywhere between $4,000 to $5,655.

Picasso's great-grandson struggles to sell his $6,000 'Picasso' NFTs 01 | TweakTown.com

However, Florian announced that he was producing another 1,000-piece collection inspired by his grandfather's work, and it would be sold on the Origin Protocol Marketplace for around $6,000 apiece. As of February 1, only 100 pieces of the 1,000 in total have sold. To see the $6,000 NFTs for yourself, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

