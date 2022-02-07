All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Celebrities rush to help Joe Rogan, 'he's simply not cancellable'

A variety of celebrities, from public intellectuals to comedians, are showing their support for Joe Rogan and the JRE podcast.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 3:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The public has put recently put a spotlight on Joe Rogan following some of his comments on the coronavirus vaccine, health regarding COVID-19, and racial slurs.

Individuals have voiced their concerns over the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast being able to speak freely on his podcast about sensitive topics such as COVID-19 and vaccines as it could spread misinformation. Individuals unhappy with Rogan's content have publicly called for Spotify to remove Rogan and his podcasts from the platform.

Artists such as Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and India Arie and writers such as Mary Trump and Brene Brown have removed their content from the platform in protest of the JRE podcast still being available. Rogan has replied to the controversy surrounding the "COVID-19 misinformation" and vowed to do better on the podcast by bringing on a wider variety of guests.

On Friday, a compilation video of Rogan went viral that showcased the podcaster saying the n-word throughout multiple episodes of the JRE podcast. Rogan replied to the video by posting his own, saying that the compilation video took some of the instances out of context, but did admit that was no excuse and that he is "regretful and shameful".

On Saturday, Spotify removed 113 episodes of the podcast, most of which were before the recent COVID-19 controversy. Bloomberg reported that after consulting with Spotify, Rogan agreed to the removal of the episodes.

Now, celebrities across a variety of different industries are showing their public support/contempt with Rogan across Twitter. Here are just some examples.

Celebrities rush to help Joe Rogan, 'he's simply not cancellable' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2022 at 12:32 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.