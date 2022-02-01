All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Yeah, so... NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is nowhere to be seen

It is officially February 2022 and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is nowhere to be found... production issues ensue.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 12:26 PM CST
Well, here we are boys and girls... we're in the month of February, which means NVIDIA has completely missed its launch window of January 2022 for its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The reason for this article is because I noticed our friends at VideoCardz writing a new article titled "Did NVIDIA just forget to launch GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?" and yeah... of course they did, and TweakTown knows why.

Yeah, so... NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is nowhere to be seen

If you remember, over two weeks ago now on January 14, I exclusively reported that NVIDIA had "halted production" on its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. After NVIDIA revealed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022 and Jeff Fischer himself said to "tune in later this month for more details".

It's now past January, and we're into February and the only details you've gotten about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti firstly came from me here at TweakTown exclusively -- production on the RTX 3090 Ti has been halted -- secondly, EVGA teased its highly custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card... aaaand that's it.

