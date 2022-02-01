Yeah, so... NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is nowhere to be seen

Well, here we are boys and girls... we're in the month of February, which means NVIDIA has completely missed its launch window of January 2022 for its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The reason for this article is because I noticed our friends at VideoCardz writing a new article titled "Did NVIDIA just forget to launch GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?" and yeah... of course they did, and TweakTown knows why.

If you remember, over two weeks ago now on January 14, I exclusively reported that NVIDIA had "halted production" on its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. After NVIDIA revealed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022 and Jeff Fischer himself said to "tune in later this month for more details".

It's now past January, and we're into February and the only details you've gotten about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti firstly came from me here at TweakTown exclusively -- production on the RTX 3090 Ti has been halted -- secondly, EVGA teased its highly custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card... aaaand that's it.

