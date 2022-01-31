All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony goes cross-plat: First PlayStation Studios game coming to Switch

In the dawn of a new cross-platform era, Sony is releasing the first PlayStation Studios game on the Nintendo Switch handheld.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 11:51 AM CST
First Sony's PlayStation exclusives came to PC, then games released on Xbox. Now Sony will release its first PlayStation Studios game on Nintendo Switch.

Sony goes cross-plat: First PlayStation Studios game coming to Switch
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today the MLB announced that MLB The Show 22 will release on April 15, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch. This is a great business move that will leverage the Switch's mighty 92.87 million install base and also marks a historic occasion as the first-ever PlayStation Studios game to release on the Switch (MLB The Show games are developed by Sony's San Diego Studio, a wholly-owned subsidiary).

MBL The Show 22 will have full cross-platform play with PlayStation and Xbox gamers, alongside cross-progression.

"Nintendo fans can now join in with Xbox and PlayStation fans to play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 22. In addition, cross progression allows you to earn and use any content on any platform or generation."

Sony goes cross-plat: First PlayStation Studios game coming to Switch

The move comes a year after the MLB decided to move The Show games onto other platforms. The baseball series had traditionally been exclusive to PlayStation hardware, but the MLB re-negotiated a deal that brought The Show over to Xbox in 2021. Now the series is jumping even farther to Nintendo's handheld-console hybrid, a system that should've broken 100 million sales as of holiday 2021.

It's worth noting that Sony didn't make the decision behind MLB The Show's cross-platform move, and if it were up to them, the series would likely still be exclusive to PlayStation hardware.

