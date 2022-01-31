Sony goes cross-plat: First PlayStation Studios game coming to Switch

In the dawn of a new cross-platform era, Sony is releasing the first PlayStation Studios game on the Nintendo Switch handheld.

First Sony's PlayStation exclusives came to PC, then games released on Xbox. Now Sony will release its first PlayStation Studios game on Nintendo Switch.

Today the MLB announced that MLB The Show 22 will release on April 15, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch. This is a great business move that will leverage the Switch's mighty 92.87 million install base and also marks a historic occasion as the first-ever PlayStation Studios game to release on the Switch (MLB The Show games are developed by Sony's San Diego Studio, a wholly-owned subsidiary).

MBL The Show 22 will have full cross-platform play with PlayStation and Xbox gamers, alongside cross-progression.

"Nintendo fans can now join in with Xbox and PlayStation fans to play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 22. In addition, cross progression allows you to earn and use any content on any platform or generation."

The move comes a year after the MLB decided to move The Show games onto other platforms. The baseball series had traditionally been exclusive to PlayStation hardware, but the MLB re-negotiated a deal that brought The Show over to Xbox in 2021. Now the series is jumping even farther to Nintendo's handheld-console hybrid, a system that should've broken 100 million sales as of holiday 2021.

It's worth noting that Sony didn't make the decision behind MLB The Show's cross-platform move, and if it were up to them, the series would likely still be exclusive to PlayStation hardware.