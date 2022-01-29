All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms

Toyota is collaborating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to develop the Lunar Cruiser by the end of the decade.

Published Sat, Jan 29 2022 12:30 AM CST
The rover is a collaboration between Toyota and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms 01 | TweakTown.com
The rover is dubbed the Lunar Cruiser, which pays homage to Toyota's Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle and is planned to launch late in the 2020s. By 2040, JAXA and Toyota have ambitions to help people live on the moon and to go live on Mars eventually.

"We see space as an area for our once-in-a-century transformation. By going to space, we may be able to develop telecommunications and other technology that will prove valuable to human life," said Takao Sato, who heads the Lunar Cruiser project at Toyota Motor Corp.

The cruiser's design will allow users to eat, work, sleep and communicate all from within the vehicle, as one might with a car here on Earth. Toyota has also contracted Gitai Japan Inc. to develop a robotic arm for the Lunar Cruiser. The end of the arm allows for interchangeable tools to enable different functions, such as scooping, lifting, and sweeping.

Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms 02 | TweakTown.com
Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms 03 | TweakTown.com
Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms 04 | TweakTown.com
Toyota unveils insane lunar rover designs with robotic arms 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

