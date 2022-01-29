All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The list of Artemis Accords signatories grows with Israeli signing

NASA's proposed Artemis Accords have been signed by more than a dozen countries, with Israel being the most recent to sign on.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 29 2022 12:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Israel signed the Artemis Accords on January 26th.

The list of Artemis Accords signatories grows with Israeli signing 01 | TweakTown.com

The document to seal the deal was signed by the Israel Space Agency Director General Uri Oron in Tel Aviv. According to NASA's website, the Artemis Accords "describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science, and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy."

More than a dozen countries have signed the Artemis Accords, including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Notably, China and Russia have opposed the accords, suggesting it violates the United Nations' Moon Treaty.

"Today's signing of the Artemis Accords will only serve to strengthen the long-standing U.S.-Israeli relationship in the area of space exploration, and I look forward to many more years of working together to achieve our common goals for the benefit all of humanity," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"I am convinced that the Artemis program will promote humanity a step further, not only in space but also here on Earth. The Israel Space Agency will continue to promote collaborations in research, science, innovation and economy within the framework of the Artemis Accords between Israeli organizations and our international partners," said Oron.

Buy at Amazon

Artemis Mission 1 One Astronaut Patch Front and Back Design Zip Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2022 at 11:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.