New ESO expansion, High Isle, includes all previous expansions

Elder Scrolls Online's 2022 roadmap: Legacy of the Bretons with new High Isle expansion, offers tons of new content and gear.

Elder Scrolls Online's new expansion is called High Isle, and takes place in a Breton island-kingdom that was specifically created for ESO.

Today Bethesda announced ESO's full-year content roadmap for 2022, including new expansions and DLC. The 2022 theme is Legacy of the Bretons, and the new expansion (also called chapters) is High Isle, which comes jam-packed with new content including gear, zones, dungeons, and even a Gwent-like card game.

Here's a timeline:

Legacy of the Bretons releases:

Ascending Tide DLC (March 14 for PC/Mac and Stadia*, and March 29 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles)

High Isle Chapter (June 6 for PC/Mac and Stadia*, and June 21 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles)

Unannounced Q3 DLC dungeon pack (date TBA)

Unannounced Q4 DLC story zone (date TBA)

Anyone who buys High Isle for $59.99 also gets access to all previously released ESO expansions for free (Morrowind, Summerset, Eslweyr, Greymoor and Blackwood).

High Isle will be available June 6 on PC, and June 21 on PS4 and Xbox consoles.

Check below for more information on what's coming with High Isle:

Venture to distant High Isle, a part of Tamriel never-before-seen in the Elder Scrolls. Explore the Bretons' idyllic ocean enclave and seat of chivalric culture, confront the ruinous forces of the Ascendant Lord, gather new Companions and allies, and play a hand of Tales of Tribute, a brand-new card game. Part of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, High Isle continues the tale of honor and political upheaval set within the stunning Systres Archipelago.

High Isle provides a host of brand-new adventures and features for you to experience, including:

A new zone that showcases the islands of High Isle and Amenos

A complex main storyline of politics, honor, and intrigue that ties into the Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga

A new system called Tales of Tribute, an in-game collectible card game

A new 12-player Trial named Dreadsail Reef

Two new Companions, Ember and Isobel, who can join your adventures

New World Events called Fissures

New Delves, Public Dungeons, World Bosses, and a host of unique stand-alone quests

Updates and quality of life improvements

Set in High Isle - Ancient island home of the Breton elite in the Systres Archipelago, explore a bountiful tropical atoll, ringed by stunning white cliffs and host to both majestic castles and dense jungles. Two areas to explore: High Isle and Amenos.

New storyline - Help stop a coup as a group of rogue knights threaten to overthrow order in High Isle.

Tales of Tribute card game - A tavern card game that allows you to compete against your fellow players and NPCs, this fast-paced, deck-building game provides a new way for Tamriel's adventurers to relax and play.

Two new companions - Ember and Isobel, have unique questlines, abilities, and personalities.

Delves and public dungeons - Lots of areas to plunder for loot.

Item sets, unique gear - New gear only available in High Isle.

New world event, trial, and antiquities - Bethesda is planning a new unannounced world event through 2022