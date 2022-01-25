Respawn making 3 new Star Wars games: FPS, Jedi Fallen Order 2, more

Respawn Entertainment, EA's new darling that's responsible for the billion-dollar Apex Legends, is leading the development of multiple new Star Wars games.

Our suspicions were correct; Respawn is developing three new Star Wars projects. The first game is a sequel to 2019's best-selling Jedi: Fallen Order, which became the fastest-selling Star Wars game of all time. It was so successful that it changed how EA makes Star Wars games.

The second EA Star Wars project is a FPS led by Respawn's Peter Hirschmann, who says the game will "tell a story he's always wanted to tell." Hirschmann served as a producer at DreamWorks for 7 years, a VP for Product Development at LucasArts for 6 years, and has been at Respawn as a game director since 2016.

The third game is only being produced by Respawn. The third game is being developed Bit Reactor, a new indie dev studio established by former XCOM creatives. Predictably this new game will be a turn-based strategy game set in the Star Wars universe.

Back in January 2021, Lucasfilm confirmed that EA had multiple new Star Wars games in development.

"We're really proud of the games we have created with EA," Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said in 2021. "We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

As in the past, all three teams will work closely with Lucasfilm Games to make the new titles.

Check out statements from executives below: