All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Hubble spots a black hole creating stars instead of destroying them

The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has spotted a black hole at the center of the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 fueling star formation.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 4:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study on the observation has been published in the journal Nature.

Hubble spots a black hole creating stars instead of destroying them 01 | TweakTown.com

The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) observed the dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10, found 30 million light-years away in the constellation Pyxis. Hubble saw a gas outflow from the black hole at the center of the galaxy reaching into a star-forming region 230 light-years away andfostering the growth of stars, rather than suppressing it.

"From the beginning I knew something unusual and special was happening in Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a neighboring star forming region located 230 light-years from the black hole," said Amy Reines, the principal investigator for the new Hubble observations.

The gas outflow travels at a relatively low velocity of around one million miles per hour into the dense gas cloud of the star-forming region. The slower flow from a less massive black hole in a dwarf galaxy, compared to the supermassive black holes of other galaxies, allows this gas flow to fuel star growth along its path. Outflow from a larger black hole would heat the gas clouds in this path beyond their ability to cool and form stars.

"At only 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble was able to capture both images and spectroscopic evidence of a black hole outflow very clearly. The additional surprise was that, rather than suppressing star formation, the outflow was triggering the birth of new stars," said Zachary Schutte, Reines' graduate student and lead author of the new study.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Hubble Space Telescope - 1990 onwards (including all upgrades)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.72
$31.72--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/19/2022 at 10:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hubblesite.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.