All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA adds GPU System Processor support (GSP) on Ampere, Turing GPUs

NVIDIA enables GPU System Processor (GSP) to certain Tesla and Data Center GPUs (based on the Ampere and Turing GPU architectures)

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 7:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just enabled GPU Select Processor (GSP) on certain GPUs with its new 510.39 driver, with select Tesla and Data Center GPUs based on the Ampere and Turing GPU architectures.

NVIDIA adds GPU System Processor support (GSP) on Ampere, Turing GPUs 525 | TweakTown.com

GSP will offload tasks that are otherwise handled by the CPU, over to the GPU -- these tasks include GPU utilization and management tasks -- but you can still force-disable GSP if you want. You will lose some display-related and power management features, but those features aren't built into GSP at this time.

NVIDIA explains: "Some GPUs include a GPU System Processor (GSP) which can be used to offload GPU initialization and management tasks. This processor is driven by the firmware file /lib/firmware/nvidia/510.39.01/gsp.bin. A few select products currently use GSP by default, and more products will take advantage of GSP in future driver releases".

"Offloading tasks which were traditionally performed by the driver on the CPU can improve performance due to lower latency access to GPU hardware internals".

We don't know if this will be making it over to GeForce GPUs at the moment, but any bit of performance gained is always welcome.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2299.95
$2399.00$2279.00$2343.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 7:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.