Xbox One retired, Microsoft now exclusively produces Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft retired Xbox One console production way back in 2020 and now exclusively manufactures its new Series X/S systems.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 5:11 PM CST
Microsoft has officially retired Xbox One family console production, and the last-gen system will no longer be manufactured by the company.

Xbox One retired, Microsoft now exclusively produces Xbox Series X/S 88888 | TweakTown.com

All systems in the Xbox One console lineup--including the original Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X systems--are no longer being produced and manufactured by Microsoft. The company actually stopped making Xbox One systems in 2020, and is instead exclusively producing its new Xbox Series duo.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Xbox console marketing exec Cindy told The Verge.

This approach complements Microsoft's business, which relies more heavily on software and services than it does hardware sales. As of June 2021, the Xbox One family sold an estimated 51 million units worldwide.

However, hardware sales have skyrocketed thanks to astronomical demand. Microsoft's games division reported a record $15 billion in earnings in FY21 thanks in no small part to a 166% surge in hardware sales.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

