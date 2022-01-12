All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD teases AM5 LGA 1718 socket, ready for Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

AMD's next-gen AM5 teased, LGA 1718 socket detailed in new renders -- will work with existing AM4-based cooling solutions.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 7:28 PM CST
AMD's next-gen AM5 socket has been teased, which will be the heart and soul of the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs dropping later this year, with this representing AMD's first LGA socket for Ryzen CPUs.

AMD teases AM5 LGA 1718 socket, ready for Ryzen 7000 series CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Igor's Lab is behind the leak, with new drawings of AMD's new AM5 mounting system -- and while Igor didn't reveal who was behind the leak -- the new renders show a very Intel-like locking mechanism. We can see a lever that forces a frame onto the socket, making sure that the pressure is equally distributed, and is easy for the user to do.

There are some changes between the LGA 1718 socket here for AM5 and Intel's new LGA 1700 socket for its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. The new LGA 1718 socket in AM5 form will see the backplate attached to the Socket Actuation Mechanism (SAM) by 4 additional screws, which will make sure the cooler assembly is aligned with the socket, instead of just the backplate.

AMD teases AM5 LGA 1718 socket, ready for Ryzen 7000 series CPUs 02 | TweakTown.com

AMD itself has confirmed the new AM5 socket, and that it will be an LGA 1718 socket with next-gen PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support, and that the new AM5 socket would be compatible with existing AM4-based coolers. We will see the new AM5 socket and new LGA 1718 motherboards launch in 2H 2022, powered by the next-gen Zen 4 CPU architecture and new 600-series chipset from AMD.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

