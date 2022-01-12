All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Previously unnoticed black hole found after consuming a star

Researchers from Caltech and the University of Toronto have identified the second-ever tidal disruption event (TDE) using radio.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 6:06 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new study has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal.

Previously unnoticed black hole found after consuming a star 01 | TweakTown.com

All galaxies contain a black hole at their center, including Milky Way. Stars will orbit around these black orbits, but on occasion, they can stray too close and will be pulled into the black hole and consumed, undergoing a process known as spaghettification. The consumption of the star by the black hole is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE).

"Gravity around the black hole will shred these unlucky stars, causing them to be squeezed into thin streams and fall into the black hole. This is a really messy process. The stars don't go quietly," says Vikram Ravi, assistant professor of astronomy at Caltech.

Researchers from Caltech used radio telescope observations to identify the second TDE ever discovered using radio waves; the first was found in 2020 by Marin Anderson from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Researchers from the University of Toronto had also uncovered the same TDE, now dubbed J1533+2727, so the two research teams worked together to publish their findings.

"An unprecedented amount of radio observations are now becoming available, positioning us to discover many more sources like this one. Interestingly, neither of the radio-discovered candidates were found in the type of galaxy most popular for TDEs. Finding more of these radio TDEs could help us to illuminate ongoing mysteries about what types of galaxies they occur in and just how many there are in the universe," said co-author Hannah Dykaar of the University of Toronto.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

BARSKA AB13674 Encounter 20x, 40x100 Waterproof Jumbo Binoculars

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1711.56
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2022 at 6:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, arxiv.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.