Xbox Series X/S shipments estimated at 12 million, beats Xbox One, 360

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 3:04 PM CST
Microsoft's dual-console plan with the Xbox Series generation has paid off, culminating in the most quickest-selling Xbox console hardware gen of all time.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently re-confirmed the Xbox Series X/S duo is the fastest-selling Xbox consoles of all time. This isn't a surprise--Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella first confirmed the news way back in July 2021 during a Q4 call, saying: "Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation."

Six months later, that fact remains true. The Series X and S models are selling extremely well due to astronomically high demand (driven by scalpers and genuine desire from consumers alike). "At this point [we have] sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes," Spencer said in a recent New York Times column.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad adds context to this statement with some numbers.

According to Ahmad, the Series X/S have shipped over 12 million combined units worldwide lifetime-to-date, beating the Xbox One which had about 12m during this period. The current Xbox generation also beats the Xbox 360, which had about 10.4 million shipments in the same period.

The PlayStation 5 however has shipped (sold-in) 13.4 million units as of September 30, 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:nytimes.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

