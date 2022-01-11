343i to fix some of Halo Infinite's biggest issues by February

343 Industries is fixing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode and cheaters will be addressed in an update coming mid-February.

343 Industries plans to fix some of Halo Infinite's biggest issues with a February patch.

In a long-winded post on the Halo forums, Halo community director Ske7ch confirms 343i is back from their holiday break and ready to start fixing Halo Infinite's myriad of issues. The first major fix will be Big Team Battle, which Ske7ch says is playable in its current state (our data shows an 80% failure rate), but a big BTB patch is currently in testing and certification process. There's no ETA on the BTB patch, however.

Another big patch is coming mid-February that will address cheaters and other unspecific problems. Ske7ch says 343i is "actively triaging" to determine what issues are the most important to fix and plans to "get as much as we can" into the February update. The goal is to fix things without breaking others...however that might be impossible due to how Halo Infinite has been developed.

There have been no mentions of the following problems and concerns, some of which--like desync--are significantly impacting gameplay.

Issues addressed:

BTB fix incoming

Cheating to be fixed in mid-February update

Things not addressed in update:

Desync/netcode issues

Monetization

Progression/challenges

Cross-core customization

A new roadmap is being outlined and should be deployed soon. If Halo Infinite is having this many issues just 2 months after launch, it's entirely possible these new issues could delay major features like campaign co-op (due out in Season 2, or 3 months after launch) and Forge (due out in Season 3, 6 months after launch).

"We've got a lot to [do] now as a live service studio. We will continue to make improvements and address feedback everywhere we can - though some things are going to take more time than many of you, and us, would like," Ske7ch said.

343 is trying to fit as much as possible into the upcoming February patch.

Broader info update with a roadmap coming in the future.