Intel's next-gen 'Alder County' NUC packs new discrete Arc GPU

Intel confirms new 'Alder County' NUC packs discrete Arc graphics card:: first all-Intel, high-end gaming laptop reference design.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 7:00 AM CST
Intel teased its next-gen "Alder County" NUC at CES 2022 and that it will have a discrete Arc GPU inside, and should act as the successor to the "King County" NUC.

Intel's next-gen 'Alder County' NUC packs new discrete Arc GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
The current Intel "King County" NUC acts as Intel's reference Laptop Kit (NUC X15) and features a high-performance laptop design with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, or GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. The next-gen "Alder County" NUC would have an "Alder Lake-P" processor and Intel Arc GPU.

The new Alder County NUC will be the first-ever all-Intel high-end gaming laptop reference design, and will be an exciting start for gaming laptop companies to build in 2022 and beyond. Intel should have as many if not more partners for its new Alder County NUC as it does now, where it has the likes of Acer, ASUS, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and others.

Intel's next-gen 'Alder County' NUC packs new discrete Arc GPU 02 | TweakTown.comIntel's next-gen 'Alder County' NUC packs new discrete Arc GPU 03 | TweakTown.com

In the pictures above, we have the current reference design which is based on the Intel Tiger Lake CPU architecture, and can have up to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor inside.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

