All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: SEGA promises to avoid NFTs if gamers think it's a money-making scheme

PlayStation Tournaments coming to PS5, gamers compete for cash prizes

Sony is bringing its PlayStation Tournaments competitive feature to PlayStation 5 in 2022 allowing gamers to compete for prizes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 4:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony is launching PlayStation Tournaments on PS5 later in 2022 as the console's install base ramps up.

PlayStation Tournaments coming to PS5, gamers compete for cash prizes 433 | TweakTown.com

Soon PS5 gamers will be able to sign up and compete in digital games for the chance to win prizes. PlayStation Tournaments was originally launched on PS4 years ago as a way to spark engagement in heavy-hitting live games, especially annualized sports games like FIFA that earn billions ever year. Prizes include in-game currency to be spent on cosmetics and lootboxes as well as actual cash payouts directly from Sony.

"This year we're also planning to introduce a new tournaments feature on PS5," PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said at CES 2022. No details on a possible timeline rollout have been confirmed just yet, but the feature is a welcome addition to the PlayStation 5's admittedly sparse on-console community presence.

It's also likely that the new PlayStation Tournaments feature on PS5 will have some sort of direct integration with Sony's esports plans, namely with its purchase of EVO, the world's premiere fighting game championship league. Sony has also filed a patent for online competitions on PS5, too.

Buy at Amazon

FIFA 22 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2022 at 3:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.