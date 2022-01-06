Here's why Konami's new Castlevania NFTs aren't worth buying

Konami tries to cash in on 35 years of Castlevania with an NFT auction...but you should just buy the games instead of these NFTs.

Konami's new Castlevania NFTs are just small clips of gameplay, animations, and BGM content that isn't really worth buying.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Konami is celebrating Castlevania's 35th anniversary with an NFT auction. Why? Because it's 2022, and everyone wants a piece of the multi-million NFT pie. The sad reality with Castlevania's NFTs is the value simply isn't there. Konami tried to make their NFTs unique but it's a hard sale; some of NFTs are small slices of gameplay where owners can play a singular, small portion. It's like playing an on-demand clickable demo.

The other NFTs are the equivalent of extras that you'd typically find in a old-school retro game, complete with background music samples (yes, really) and digital art posters. Whoa.

Obviously the digital version of the collection can't be resold the same way an NFT can, and that's really the allure here. NFTs are a kind of stock that can appreciate or depreciate over time based on perceived value and the idea is Konami wants to make money from the proposition of possible value. But why not buy something that's actually valuable instead, like, say, a video game collection?

You're better off simply buying the Castlevania Anniversary Collection instead. The collection comes with eight whole Castlevania games across multiple platforms and a nifty Bonus Book that includes content that's leagues better than the art posters Konami is trying to sell here.

Konami's Castlevania NFTs will be auctioned off for ETH at the following times: