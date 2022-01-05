All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

HBO Max hits 73.8 million subscribers, but Netflix and Disney+ conquer

HBO Max takes the third place medal in the streaming wars with 73.8 million subscribers, but Netflix and Disney+ still conquer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 1:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HBO Max and HBO have hit a combined 73.8 million global subscribers by 2021's end, Warner CEO Jason Kilar tells Deadline.

HBO Max hits 73.8 million subscribers, but Netflix and Disney+ conquer 33 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According the latest figures provided by WarnerMedia, HBO Max is now the third leading subscription-base streaming service in the world. In tandem with its base HBO service, HBO Max has accrued a massive 73.8 million subscribers throughout 2021. Heavy-hitting day-and-date film releases like Dune and The Matrix Resurrections helped surge its yearly numbers, however Kilar affirms this simultaneous release structure isn't intended to last.

HBO Max hits 73.8 million subscribers, but Netflix and Disney+ conquer 444 | TweakTown.com

Despite these monumental gains, Netflix (213 million) and Disney+ (118 million) conquer the streaming wars with sizable leads. Meanwhile, NBC's Peacock comes in at 54 million subscribers, followed by Paramount+ with 47 million. Hulu, which includes shows across a variety of labels including FX, falls behind with 43.8 million subscribers. All companies are expected to announce updated figures in their Q4 earnings reports.

NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.