New reusable rocket backed by Bill Gates' clean-tech initiative

Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures has contributed $65 million to Stoke Space to help fund a new fully reusable rocket.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 5:20 AM CST
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures are helping fund the new rocket by Stoke Space.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures is an organization that falls under the umbrella of Breakthrough Energy, which Bill Gates founded in 2015, and aims to fund sustainable energy technology initiatives. The organization's Series A funding round in December 2021 saw $65 million going to Stoke Space, a rocket company based out of Seattle.

Stoke Space was founded by former Blue Origin and SpaceX employees in 2019. They have since received funding from the National Science Foundation after winning the SBIR Phase 1 grant and raised an additional $9.1 million through seed funding led by the NFX and MaC Ventures. The funds are being put toward developing a fully reusable and environmentally friendly rocket.

"There is no better way to see the Earth and the severity of its climate challenges than looking at the entire globe from space," Carmichael Roberts, co-leader of Breakthrough Energy Ventures' investment committee.

NEWS SOURCE:spaceflightinsider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

