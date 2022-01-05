All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA estimates wild numbers for meteor that exploded on New Year's

A meteor has exploded in the atmosphere over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with an explosive force equivalent to thirty tons of TNT.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 4:40 AM CST
The meteor exploded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on New Year's Day, 2022.

The bolide, a meteor that explodes in the atmosphere, rattled homes in the area as it exploded just before 11:30 a.m. EST (16:30 UTC) on January 1st. NASA estimates the meteor was traveling at 45,000 miles per hour (72,420 kilometers per hour) and would've been roughly a yard (0.9 meters) in diameter for a weight of around 1000 pounds (454 kilograms). The estimated TNT equivalent of the explosion was 30 tons (27,216 kilograms).

No seismic activity, thunder, or lightning was recorded at the time, so meteorologists determined that a meteor falling through the atmosphere was responsible for the resounding boom felt on the ground. NASA stated that if it were not for cloudy weather, the meteor would have been easily visible during the day, with a brightness a hundred times greater than a full moon.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

