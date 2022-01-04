All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Do aliens exist? Asteroid impact? NASA answers all the big questions

NASA has put forward some of the biggest questions in science to its experts in a series of extremely short and digestible videos.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 12:06 AM CST
For all of 2021, NASA published short videos on its YouTube channel answering some of the most popular questions in science and space.

The video series titled "We Asked a NASA Expert" is by far one of the best series' the space agency has done as it provides viewers with easily digestible valuable information from experts in their respective fields in a concise format. The series covers a range of questions to "When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?", "Do aliens exist?", and "Will an asteroid ever hit Earth?".

So far, NASA has produced twenty of these "We Asked a NASA Expert" videos, and above, you will find a short video showcasing some of the biggest questions that have been answered. Below you will find several videos from the series that have been my personal favorites. Hopefully, NASA will continue these incredible videos throughout 2022 as they provide a wealth of knowledge to people that don't have a lot of time to pursue in-depth explanations.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

