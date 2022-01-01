The International Space Station just had its lease on life extended

The Biden-Harris administration has committed to supporting the International Space Station's (ISS) operation through 2030.

The White House has extended the International Space Station's (ISS) operational lifespan.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced in a statement that the Biden-Harris administration has extended the operations of the ISS through 2030. NASA will continue to work with the international space agencies from Europe (European Space Agency, ESA), Japan (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA), Canada (Canadian Space Agency, CSA), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to upkeep the station and conduct research.

So far, the ISS has hosted over 3,000 research investigations involving over 4,200 researchers globally. Almost 110 countries and areas have been involved in activities aboard the ISS, including over one and a half million students involved with STEM.

The extension will allow for a more seamless transition of space-based activities for when the ISS is eventually decommissioned, and commercially-owned space stations begin to appear.