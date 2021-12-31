All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai outfits sweep Fortnite

Fortnite's latest cosmetic pack channels your inner All-Valley Champ with new Cobra Kai and Karate Kid crossover content.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 31 2021 7:53 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cobra Kai season 4 premieres today, and you know what that means: Fortnite crossover.

Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai outfits sweep Fortnite 55 | TweakTown.comMiyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai outfits sweep Fortnite 56 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Fortnite's latest cosmetic bundle sweeps the leg with a bunch of content inspired from the Karate Kid series. The set has variety of stances and outfits lifted straight from the karate riot universe, including gis from Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and even Eagle Fang Karate (wait, eagles don't have fangs...). There's even a crane kick emote for 300 V-Bucks that would make Mr. Miyagi proud.

The packs cost 2,000 V-Bucks ($14.99) and each piece is also sold individually. Sadly there's no wax on, wax off emote...

Cobra Kai season 4 is now airing on Netflix, and check below for prices and everything that's included in the new Fortnite x Cobrai Kai content:

Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai outfits sweep Fortnite 57 | TweakTown.com
  • Karate KO Bundle (includes all five female cosmetic skins) - 2,000 V-Bucks
  • Dojo Showdown Bundle (includes all five male cosmetic skins) - 2,000 V-Bucks
  • Cobra Kai Gear Bundle - 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Heron Stance Hero - 800 V-Bucks
  • Mat Master - 800 V-Bucks
  • Keri Commander - 800 V-Bucks
  • Shuto Striker - 800 V-Bucks
  • Kata Captain - 800 V-Bucks
  • Karateka Jones - 800 V-Bucks
  • Dojo Defender - 800 V-Bucks
  • GI Guardian - 800 V-Bucks
  • Black Belt Brawler - 800 V-Bucks
  • Kumite Clasher - 800 V-Bucks
  • The Crane Kick Emote - 300 V-Bucks
  • Teaching of Miyagi Back Bling - 400 V-Bucks
  • Cobra Coin Back Bling - 200 V-Bucks
  • Dojo Logo Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
  • Cobra's Curse Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
Buy at Amazon

The Karate Kid Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.27
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/31/2021 at 7:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:epicgames.com, estnn.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.