Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai outfits sweep Fortnite

Fortnite's latest cosmetic pack channels your inner All-Valley Champ with new Cobra Kai and Karate Kid crossover content.

Cobra Kai season 4 premieres today, and you know what that means: Fortnite crossover.

Fortnite's latest cosmetic bundle sweeps the leg with a bunch of content inspired from the Karate Kid series. The set has variety of stances and outfits lifted straight from the karate riot universe, including gis from Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and even Eagle Fang Karate (wait, eagles don't have fangs...). There's even a crane kick emote for 300 V-Bucks that would make Mr. Miyagi proud.

The packs cost 2,000 V-Bucks ($14.99) and each piece is also sold individually. Sadly there's no wax on, wax off emote...

Cobra Kai season 4 is now airing on Netflix, and check below for prices and everything that's included in the new Fortnite x Cobrai Kai content: