All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You can now buy one of NASA's space telescopes online

A telescope flown in space by NASA in 1990 was sold for auction in 2003, and now almost two decades later has made its way online.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Dec 23 2021 1:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After 18 years, the telescope has gone up for sale on Craigslist for a cool ten million dollars.

You can now buy one of NASA's space telescopes online 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA's Space Shuttle Columbia launched on December 2nd, 1990, from Cape Canaveral, equipped with four different telescopes. Three of the telescopes detected ultraviolet light, while the fourth detected light in the X-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. Once back on Earth, three were put on display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.

The fourth telescope, named the Broad Band X-Ray Telescope (BBXRT), was bought at an auction hosted by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in 2003. Now, almost two decades later, it's been listed on Craigslist for $10 million.

"Mounted on custom made roll dolly. Can ship worldwide (no export restriction) in standard sea container. Will fit into a 26' truck or larger," reads the listing.

The telescope originally cost NASA $40 million to design and construct. Now, if you have the cash lying around, you can purchase it for a lot less here.

Buy at Amazon

RII 12x Telescope, Functional Vintage Handcrafted Portable Spyglass

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$41.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2021 at 1:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, washingtondc.craigslist.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.