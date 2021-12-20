GM's new 'supertruck' Hummer EV is here, Edition 1 costs $110,295

GM has just announced that it has made its first GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks, ready for customers' personal deliveries -- the second electric pickup truck to enter the market. Check it out:

The new GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric "supertruck" with up to 350 miles of range, with the base version of the car costing $80,000. There's a bunch of cool features inside, with a great range for an electric vehicle the size of the GMC Hummer EV. It's no Tesla Cybertruck, but that's exactly what GM needs to do.

GM is also using its new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology inside of the new GMC Hummer EV, with the company aiming for production of the electric vehicle before the end of 2021 and now we're here. GM said that Factory Zero produced the first few GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks for customer deliveries.

"The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin. The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors' vision for an all-electric future".

GM President Mark Reuss gushed over the achievement, saying: "We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future. With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance".

You're looking at an eye-watering $110,295 for the GMC Hummer EV First Edition, offering up to 1000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque -- the cheaper models scale between $79,995 and $99,995 and will launch between 2022 and 2024. The $100K model launches in fall 2022 (Hummer EV3X) then the $90K model launches in spring 2023 (Hummer EV2X) while the $80K model launches in spring 2024 (Hummer EV2).