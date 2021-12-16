All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Melania Trump announces first NFT, helps support kids in foster care

Melania Trump announces the Melania Trump non-fungible token (NFT) called 'Melania's Vision' available between December 16-31.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 6:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Former first lady Melania Trump has announced her first non-fungible token (NFT) initiative, with proceeds from the NFT going to support children aging out of the foster care system.

Melania Trump announces first NFT, helps support kids in foster care 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new NFT is called "Melania's Vision" and finds itself as digital artwork being sold for 1 unit of SOL cryptocurrency (worth around $180) and it also includes an audio recording from Melania. Melania's Vision and other anticipated NFTs will be released on MelaniaTrump.com exclusively.

Melania's Vision is an NFT of a watercolor done by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon which "embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire". Melania Trump said in a statement: "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community".

Social media service Parler is supporting Melania Trump's new NFT platform, where in January 2022, Melania will be holding an auction that will include digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical "one-of-a-kind accessory".

Buy at Amazon

Dark to Light

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 3:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.