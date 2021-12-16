Melania Trump announces first NFT, helps support kids in foster care

Former first lady Melania Trump has announced her first non-fungible token (NFT) initiative, with proceeds from the NFT going to support children aging out of the foster care system.

The new NFT is called "Melania's Vision" and finds itself as digital artwork being sold for 1 unit of SOL cryptocurrency (worth around $180) and it also includes an audio recording from Melania. Melania's Vision and other anticipated NFTs will be released on MelaniaTrump.com exclusively.

Melania's Vision is an NFT of a watercolor done by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon which "embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire". Melania Trump said in a statement: "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community".

Social media service Parler is supporting Melania Trump's new NFT platform, where in January 2022, Melania will be holding an auction that will include digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical "one-of-a-kind accessory".