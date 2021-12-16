All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Boeing's second attempt to launch Starliner scheduled for May 2022

Boeing hopes to join SpaceX in shuttling astronauts to the International Space Station using its Starliner craft starting in 2022.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 7:32 AM CST   |   Updated Thu, Dec 16 2021 7:37 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Boeing announced on December 13th that it will be launching its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2022, after initial setbacks.

Boeing's second attempt to launch Starliner scheduled for May 2022 01 | TweakTown.com

Following the previous attempt to make Starliner flight-ready, Boeing and NASA have spent the last four months troubleshooting the cause of several stuck valves on the propulsion system that scrubbed the mission. OFT-2, the Starliner's second orbital test flight, is scheduled for sometime in May 2022, where Boeing will launch the craft to the ISS aboard an Atlas V rocket.

"NASA has been working side-by-side with Boeing on the service module valve investigation, including leveraging the agency's materials and propellants expertise to better characterize the potential causes of the issue," said Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager.

The first orbital flight test took place in December 2019 but failed to arrive at the ISS due to several software anomalies. The second orbital test flight was initially scheduled for August 2021, corrosion sealed off five of the thirteen propulsion system valves. The other nine were unstuck, but engineers ultimately had to reschedule the test.

Buy at Amazon

Executive Series Models Boeing Cst-100 Starliner 1/48 Model Spacecraft

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$161.25
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 7:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.