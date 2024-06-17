ISS astronauts capture stunning video of Boeing's Starliner painting an aurora

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft made it to the International Space Station (ISS) last week, and now it has been caught in the foreground of a video that captures a stunning aurora appear over Earth.

Last week, the Starliner leaked its way to the ISS, delivering two NASA astronauts safely to the floating laboratory. NASA has since launched an investigation into the leaks that were detected prior, and post-launch. According to the space agency, the Starliner vessel was suffering from leaks that were traced back to its helium tanks, and after a preliminary analysis, NASA has determined there is enough helium, or fuel, in the tanks to make a return trip back to Earth.

Now docked at the ISS, Boeing's Starliner will remain there until June 22, where it will carry out engine tests to further evaluate its performance. ISS astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared videos and images of the newest addition to the floating laboratory, capturing a stunning video of the Starliner floating above a beautiful aurora happening in Earth's upper atmosphere. Dominick notes that you can even see the NASA astronauts within the Starliner lighting up its interior with their flashlights.