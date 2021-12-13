EVGA offers GPU firmware for RTX 3080 Ti: crypto mining perf up 21%

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR graphics card owners can enjoy new GPU firmware that unlocks crypto mining performance by up to 21%.

Alright, now this is interesting... EVGA is now offering up a new GPU firmware for its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR series graphics cards, that unlocks crypto mining performance by up to 21%.

Reddit user @bravo_char discovered how to increase mining performance on GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR graphics cards, explaining that most of the RTX 3080 Ti LHR GPUs on the market have a "hidden feature" in the default BIOS that access the power limit for the card that activates when the memory load increases (which happens with crypto mining).

EVGA was made aware of this, and then offered a firmware update that boosts crypto mining on their EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti series GPUs. On an updated EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 graphics card, ETH mining went from 66MH/s to 80MH/s which is an increase of 21%.

You can also flash any GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR graphics card with this EVGA-specific GPU BIOS, and it should unlock crypto mining performance as well. I've got a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR card sitting here (an Inno3D model) that I might just have to try unlock later on today.