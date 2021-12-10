All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony buys another studio: Support devs Valkyrie joins PlayStation

Sony has acquired indie support studio Valkyrie Entertainment, who is helping with the God of War Ragnarok sequel on PS4 and PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 10 2021 1:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has acquired another video games studio, and this time it's support team Valkyrie Entertainment.

Sony buys another studio: Support devs Valkyrie joins PlayStation 323 | TweakTown.com

Seattle-based Vakyrie Entertainment has joined the PlayStation brand, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Hermen Hulst has announced. Valkyrie was previously an indie work-for-hire team founded in 2002 that helped make a multitude of games including Valorant, Halo Infinite, and Shadow of War, as well as first-party Sony games like God of War. Valkyrie has been helping with God of War Ragnarok's development from the get-go and Sony decided to put a ring on it to make things official.

Hulst says Valkyrie will deliver "invaluable contributions" to other PlayStation brands and the team themselves say they have two projects of their own in development: "Currently, we are working on several AAA Co-Development projects and two unannounced in-house titles," Valkyrie's website reads.

No details on the acquisition pricing or conditions have been made public.

Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.00
$9.65$8.68$18.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2021 at 12:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.