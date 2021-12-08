All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receives Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update

Samsung has released its Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones.

Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 11:33 PM CST
Samsung has pushed out its big new update to its two flagship foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, with a new One UI 4 with Android 12 on its way to the two foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in SM-F711N and SM-F711B variants are receiving their first stable build of One UI 4 in firmware version F711NKSU2BUKM and F711BXXU2BUKM, respectively. Samsung's SM-F926N version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has also got the new One UI 4 update based on Android 12 under firmware version F926NTBU1BUKO.

The OTA (over-the-air) updates to Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones seems to be for the Korean market only at the moment, here in Australia I personally own both of those foldables and have been itching for the upgrade and it's still not available. We should expect the global rollout of One UI 4 with Android 12 over the next week or so.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receives Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update 04 | TweakTown.com

Samsung's new One UI 4 with Android 12 update will also include the December 2021 Android security patches. As for what to expect with One UI 4, SamMobile has a fantastic video that provides a detailed overview of what to expect. The video is for the Galaxy S21, and not the two foldables, but you'll get the idea of what One UI 4 will offer when Samsung pushes the update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones in the coming days.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

