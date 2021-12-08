Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO kit: RTX 3080 FE + MSI RX 6800 Gaming X Trio

Alphacool has unveiled its new Eiswolf 2 AIO cooling solution for just a handful of very specific graphics cards: NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition, and MSI's custom Radeon RX 6800, and Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio graphics cards.

The new Eiswolf 2 uses Alphacool's 360mm NexXxoS ST30 full copper radiator, while for the fans they've used 120mm Alphacool Aurora Rise fans. To round up the AIO, Alphacool has used its Eisblock Aurora water cooler, which doesn't just cool the GPU chip but also all of the important components around it -- especially the GDDR6/X memory and VRAM -- and of course, beautiful RGB lighting rounding it off.

Alphacool's own DIY range has all of these parts available separately, but you get them all in the package: the radiator, fan, cooler, DC-LT 2 pump, and more. Alphacool adds: "The combination of all components results in a solution that is as easy to install as an AIO, but offers the performance of a pre-assembled and pre-filled custom loop".

Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm RTX 3080 Founders Edition with Backplate

This is exclusively for the:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

The MSRP is 244.09 EUR which works out to around $278 or so (at the time of writing).

Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm Radeon RX 6800/6800XT Gaming Trio X with Backplate

This is exclusively for the:

MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming X Trio 16G, 16GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16G, 16GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

The MSRP is 244.09 EUR which works out to around $278 or so (at the time of writing).