New Marvel MMORPG coming from DC Universe Online devs Dimensional Ink

A big new AAA Marvel MMORPG is in development at Dimensional Ink, the devs behind DC Universe Online an Star Wars Galaxies.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 27 2021 6:23 PM CST
A new MMORPG based on a Marvel IP is currently in development...what could it be?

Dimensional Ink, the studio that helped make big live service games like Star Wars Galaxies and the 10 year-old DC Universe Online, is developing a new MMORPG based on the Marvel universe. The news was discovered in an earnings report from Swedish games-maker Enad Global 7 (the parent of Dimensional Ink, Daybreak Games, and others).

The brief confirms the new MMORPG is a AAA-class project that takes place in an undisclosed Marvel property. Dimensional Ink boss Jack Emmert will lead development at the Austin-based studio (Dimensional Ink used to be Daybreak Games Austin and was re-branded in January 2020).

Unannounced MMORPG

• Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game

• Being developed by Dimensional Ink Studios in Austin, TX

• Led by Jack Emmert, who designed and helmed City of Heroes, and currently leads DCUO

The game is listed as a "longer term" project and there's no exact timeline or release window.

This marks the latest in a salvo of Marvel-related games that include Midnight Suns from Firaxis and 2K Games, a new Spider-Man sequel in 2023 for PlayStation consoles, and the next-gen Wolverine game sometime in the next few years,

NEWS SOURCES:mobile.twitter.com, enadglobal7.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

