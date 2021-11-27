New Marvel MMORPG coming from DC Universe Online devs Dimensional Ink

A big new AAA Marvel MMORPG is in development at Dimensional Ink, the devs behind DC Universe Online an Star Wars Galaxies.

A new MMORPG based on a Marvel IP is currently in development...what could it be?

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Dimensional Ink, the studio that helped make big live service games like Star Wars Galaxies and the 10 year-old DC Universe Online, is developing a new MMORPG based on the Marvel universe. The news was discovered in an earnings report from Swedish games-maker Enad Global 7 (the parent of Dimensional Ink, Daybreak Games, and others).

The brief confirms the new MMORPG is a AAA-class project that takes place in an undisclosed Marvel property. Dimensional Ink boss Jack Emmert will lead development at the Austin-based studio (Dimensional Ink used to be Daybreak Games Austin and was re-branded in January 2020).

Unannounced MMORPG • Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game • Being developed by Dimensional Ink Studios in Austin, TX • Led by Jack Emmert, who designed and helmed City of Heroes, and currently leads DCUO

The game is listed as a "longer term" project and there's no exact timeline or release window.

This marks the latest in a salvo of Marvel-related games that include Midnight Suns from Firaxis and 2K Games, a new Spider-Man sequel in 2023 for PlayStation consoles, and the next-gen Wolverine game sometime in the next few years,