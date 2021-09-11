All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This terrifying horror actor will play Venom in new Spider-Man game

One of the scariest horror movie stars alive will play the sinister symbiotic Venom in Insomniac's new Spider-Man 2 game on PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Sep 11 2021 11:24 AM CDT
Insomniac has cast the perfect villain for Spider-Man 2's release on PlayStation 5.

Tony Todd, one of the scariest horror movie actors in existence, will play Venom in the new Spider-Man 2 game on PS5. Todd appeared in fright films like Candyman (which utterly tortured my youth), The Crow, and even Final Destination We couldn't think of anyone better to play the snarling, vicious hellion.

"And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We're so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2," Insomniac confirms.

Original Peter Park and Miles Morales voice actors (Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter) will also be back for the sequel. The game isn't set to release until 2023 and will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive (remember, 2023 is the same year Sony says it will stop supporting the PS4).

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

