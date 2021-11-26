All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Black Friday: Windows 10 Pro for only $13 + free upgrade to Windows 11

CDKeysales has some awesome Black Friday sale deals on now including Windows 10 Pro for only $13 + free upgrade to Windows 11.

Published Fri, Nov 26 2021 11:15 AM CST
CDKeysales reached out to us with some great deals for its Black Friday sales event. Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping!

35% off code: TT25 (will be switched to 25% or 30% after November ends)

Applying the TT25 35% off discount code is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TT25" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 35% discount will then be applied to your order.

Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by CDKeysales.

As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of CDKeysales via the email address of service@cdkeysales.com and they will be happy to assist you.

