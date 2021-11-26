Black Friday: Windows 10 Pro for only $13 + free upgrade to Windows 11
CDKeysales has some awesome Black Friday sale deals on now including Windows 10 Pro for only $13 + free upgrade to Windows 11.
CDKeysales reached out to us with some great deals for its Black Friday sales event. Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping!
35% off code: TT25 (will be switched to 25% or 30% after November ends)
- Genuine Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM CD-KEY GLOBAL $13.28 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro OEM CD-KEY GLOBAL $17.67 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM GLOBAL CD-KEY $10.95 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Office 2016 Professional Plus CD Key Global $22.56 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Office 2019 Professional Plus CD Key Global $36.32 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Office 2021 Professional Plus CD Key Global $41.76 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Windows 10 PRO + Office 2016 Professional Plus CD Keys Pack $35.20 (35% off code TT25)
- Genuine Lifetime Windows 10 PRO OEM + Office 2019 Professional Plus CD Keys Pack $55.56 (35% off code TT25)
Applying the TT25 35% off discount code is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TT25" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 35% discount will then be applied to your order.
Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by CDKeysales.
As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of CDKeysales via the email address of service@cdkeysales.com and they will be happy to assist you.
Similar News
Related Tags
- Black Friday: Windows 10 Pro for only $13 + free upgrade to Windows 11
- New data shows galaxies accompanying the Milky Way weren't always here
- Russia ejects a cargo ship from the ISS to make way for its new module
- Crazy Amazon Black Friday deal: Up to 50% off for HyperX products
- New research details using gene editing to make stronger antibiotics
- Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review
- Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox Review
- Gryphon AX Wi-Fi 6 Router Review
- AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review
- NZXT Capsule Microphone Review
- SFF Gaming PC + RTX 3090: SilverStone FARA V1 M PRO Packs a Punch
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PS5 SSD Temperature & Speed Test Analysis
- Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Benchmarked at 8K: 16GB VRAM Required
- Far Cry 6 Benchmarked: 1080p, 1440p, 4K
- SFF Gaming PC + RTX 3090: Raijintek PAN SLIM Old School Vibes