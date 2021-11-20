All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gaming's biggest titans are pushing back against Activision

Both Microsoft and Sony are speaking out against Activision's disturbing behavior, are pressuring the publisher to change.

Published Sat, Nov 20 2021 3:08 PM CST
Xbox chief Phil Spencer speaks out against Activision-Blizzard's sexual abuse scandal.

Activision could very well find itself out of a platform to sell its games. Both Sony and Microsoft as pressuring the company for answers on its "disturbing" behavior. According to an internal email seen by Bloomberg, Xbox's Phil Spencer outright says Microsoft is currently "re-evaluating all aspects of its relationship" with Activision. If push comes to shove, Microsoft could de-list all Activision games and forfeit millions for the sake of piece of mind (games like Call of Duty rake in tremendous revenues for both Sony and Microsoft every year).

Linking to the explosive Wall Street Journal expose, Spencer outright calls the allegations "horrific" and says he is "disturbed and deeply troubled" by what has happened."This type of behavior has no place in our industry," he said.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft have really publicly commented on Activision-Blizzard, but internally both gaming chiefs are grilling the billion-dollar publisher.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says he has directly expressed "deep concern" to Activision and has asked the company how they will publicly address the situation for shareholders, gamers, and other business partners.

NEWS SOURCE:bnnbloomberg.ca

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

