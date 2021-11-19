Xbox boss Phil Spencer is wary and skeptical of 'exploitative' NFTs

Ubisoft, EA, Square Enix, SEGA, and Take-Two are all interested in NFTs, but platform-holders like Xbox are still skpetical.

Xbox gaming boss Phil Spencer is wary and skeptical of NFTs, sees new digital craze as experimental and potentially exploitative.

Gaming's biggets third-party publishers like Ubisoft, EA, Take-Two, SEGA, and Square Enix are interested in NFTs. None of that will matter if platform-holders don't agree. If Valve or Microsoft block NFTs, then publishers simply won't have a place to distribute or sell their NFT-monetized games. (Valve has already banned all NFT games from Steam).

The reality is NFTs are seen as a get rich quick scheme and regulations and rules haven't been established. No one really knows how to implement NFTs into their games yet. Until that part is figured out, platform-holders like Xbox will scrutinize NFTs; Microsoft's Phil Spencer isn't convinced yet.

In a recent interview with Axios, Spencer said he finds NFTs to be more exploitative in their current state--in short, NFTs are designed to make money and not promote entertainment.

"What I'd say today on NFT, all up, is I think there's a lot of speculation and experimentation that's happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment," Spencer told Axios.

Gaming's biggest on NFTs

On the same (non-fungible) token, Spencer is open to the idea of NFTs if they're done right. If they aren't then NFTs will have no place on the Xbox Store.