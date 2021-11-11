All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD

The new 3DMark Storage Benchmark has been tested: Samsung, WD, Plextor, Kingston's best SSDs tested already... who comes first?

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 2:47 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

UL Benchmarks released their new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC which if you didn't already know it, is a benchmark for your SSD and storage devices in your PC.

3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Well, our resident Storage God, Jon Coulter, has run a series of the fastest NVMe SSDs in his lab and we have some glorious results in the new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC. As it stands, Jon has run the Plextor M10P, Kingston KC3000, WD Black SN850, Samsung 980 PRO, and Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs.

Plextor leads the pack coming in first with M10P SSD while the second-fastest SSD that Jon has tested so far is the Kingston KC3000, while in third position is the WD Black SN850. After that, the Samsung 980 PRO comes in fourth, the Corsair MP600 Pro in fifth place, and in last place: Sabrent with the otherwise super-fast Rocket 4 Plus. These are early results, so expect some updates from UL that should fix these issues (Sabrent's performance for example, and Alder Lake having issues).

These tests were run on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X system, as the test wouldn't run on Jon's new Intel Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K system.

3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 05 | TweakTown.com
3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 06 | TweakTown.com3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 07 | TweakTown.com
3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 08 | TweakTown.com3DMark's new Gaming SSD benchmark, benchmarked: here's the fastest SSD 09 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$872.01
$872.01$872.01$879.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 2:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.