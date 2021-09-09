Corsair MP600 Pro XT 2TB SSD Review

Corsair jumps on the Phison E18 + 176Layer bullet train, with a new iteration of its MP600 Series. Corsair's MP600 Pro XT is here.

Introduction & Drive Details

Corsair has been a close partner with Phison Electronics over the years, so it was just a matter of time until Corsair would bring forth its custom version of Phison's fastest SSD to date. Corsair's fastest ever SSD has got to be the sexiest, most dangerous-looking SSD we've seen to date. The MP600 Pro XT doesn't just look dangerous. It is dangerously fast, sporting factory specs of up to 7,100 MB/s throughput and 1.2 million IOPS. Sequential speeds are what everyone loves to ogle at, and as you can see:

Corsair's newest delivers sequential satisfaction that is on a whole other level. It is one of only two SSDs we've tested to date that can do 7,000/7,000 MB/s. As demonstrated by the screenshot above, the MP600 Pro XT 2TB is more accurately a 7,400/7,000 MB/s capable SSD. To date, only Phison E18 powered SSDs have been able to deliver overall throughput of this magnitude, so it's no wonder Corsair wanted to get in on some E18 with B47R action.

Sequential speeds are cool to look at, and most consumers use them rightly or wrongly to gauge performance. Throughput and performance that matters can be two very different things, as we've seen countless times over the years. Just because an SSD can do 7,000 MB/s doesn't mean that it is a great choice for gaming or that it can deliver a user experience that is a cut above. We've seen many a Gen3 SSD that can deliver better performance where it matters than many a Gen4 SSD, even some that have 7,000 MB/s throughput on tap.

Does Corsair's newest deliver superior gaming performance and an outstanding overall user experience to go along with all that sequential throughput? Let's dive in and find out.

Drive Details

MSRP is actually quite attractive, especially for an included heat sink of this stature. It's about $100 lower at 2TB than its Seagate competitor.

Like we said, sexy and dangerous looking. Functional too. You are going to have to try really hard if you want to get the MP600 Pro XT hot.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

Our primary test bench is Intel-based and typically doesn't deliver quite as much sequential throughput as the AMD system we used to show our test subject hitting 7,400/7,000 throughput. Our Intel system does, however, offer better overall performance.

Our CDM charts serve to verify that the MP600 Pro XT can meet and exceed the stated factory throughput of 7,100/6,800 MB/s, even when running as our OS disk with data onboard. Excellent.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

The ability to score over 10K here is a very good indicator that Corsair's MP600 Pro XT is something special. Very few SSDs can accomplish this feat. Corsair states the MP600 Pro is capable of 1 million random read IOPS. Clearly, it is not. No worries though, nothing you will ever do will need a million IOPS or anything close to it.

ATTO

To date, only E18 based SSDs have been able to hit 6 GB/s or better at QD4 with 128KB transfers.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, Gaming, PCM10

Transfer Rates

Performance that matters, and a new lab record to boot. Outstanding.

Serving data to the host is something E18 powered SSDs do very well.

Game Level Loading

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to the majority of DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Do you want a superior gaming SSD? The MP600 Pro XT is about as good as they get. Real performance where it matters.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them.

The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This particular test writes over 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

We want to see 550 MB/s or better here, and Corsair's finest gives us what we want to see plus a little more.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

4,000 points is saying something. It is telling you that what we have here is an elite performer.

Final Thoughts

We can't say we were surprised by the outstanding overall performance Corsair's newest treated us to today. After all, we at TweakTown have been a part of what Phison has been doing with their E18 lineup from the beginning to the present. We've tested this powerful hardware combination extensively and know it to be among the best available at delivering performance where it matters.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage tests. We consider a user experience score of over 7K to verify an SSD as TweakTown Elite. Corsair's MP600 Pro XT 2TB is TweakTown Elite.

While we were expecting Corsair's E18 with B47R SSD to deliver tons of performance that matters, we had no idea it would be such an elegant piece of hardware. This thing is boss. Corsair's custom touches make for what we would have to say is the coolest-looking SSD we've ever seen. It will surely compliment any build.

Additionally, we love Corsair's MSRP for the MP600 Pro XT Series, as it is considerably lower than other similarly configured SSDs we've seen so far. Corsair is doing it right from every angle with the MP600 Pro XT and has earned our highest award for their efforts.

Pros

7,400 MB/s Throughput

Gaming

Pricing

