All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

3DMark receives SSD Benchmark, gaming-focused SSD benchmark added

The new 3DMark Storage Benchmark is a new dedicated gaming-focused storage benchmark, testing for real-world gaming performance.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 9:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

UL Benchmarks is taking storage benchmarking to the next level, with the introduction of the new SSD Benchmark, a new storage-focused benchmark that will test your gaming PC and its included SSD, hybrid SSD, or regular mechanical HDD.

3DMark receives SSD Benchmark, gaming-focused SSD benchmark added 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It won't cost you much, where if you already own 3DMark Advanced Edition then you're looking at $2.99 for the new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC. UL Benchmark explains on its own website: "The 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC extends 3DMark Advanced Edition with a dedicated component test for measuring the gaming performance of your SSD and other storage hardware".

"It supports all the latest storage technologies and tests practical, real-world gaming performance for activities such as loading games, saving progress, installing game files, and recording gameplay video streams".

  • Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.
  • Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch
  • Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.
  • Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.
NEWS SOURCE:benchmarks.ul.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.