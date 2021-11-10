3DMark receives SSD Benchmark, gaming-focused SSD benchmark added

The new 3DMark Storage Benchmark is a new dedicated gaming-focused storage benchmark, testing for real-world gaming performance.

UL Benchmarks is taking storage benchmarking to the next level, with the introduction of the new SSD Benchmark, a new storage-focused benchmark that will test your gaming PC and its included SSD, hybrid SSD, or regular mechanical HDD.

It won't cost you much, where if you already own 3DMark Advanced Edition then you're looking at $2.99 for the new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC. UL Benchmark explains on its own website: "The 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC extends 3DMark Advanced Edition with a dedicated component test for measuring the gaming performance of your SSD and other storage hardware".

"It supports all the latest storage technologies and tests practical, real-world gaming performance for activities such as loading games, saving progress, installing game files, and recording gameplay video streams".