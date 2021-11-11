All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sonic franchise hits 1.38 billion combined sales and downloads

SEGA confirms the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has hit a combined 1.38 billion game sales and downloads of premium and F2P titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 10:04 AM CST
The Blue Blur has hit a new sales milestone since originally appearing on the scene in 1991.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After 30 years, the Sonic franchise has amassed over 1.38 billion combined game sales and downloads across premium and free-to-play games. SEGA confirmed the huge number in its latest FY2021 annual report, which catalogs sales across all of its major franchises, IPs, and game series. Sonic actually managed to grow by 240 million combined sales and downloads since last year.

Sonic franchise hits 1.38 billion combined sales and downloads 43 | TweakTown.com

The Sonic franchise remains alive and well for SEGA. The company just registered Sonic Frontiers, and more recent titles like Sonic Mania have sold tremendously on all platforms. The report also details other series like Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, Football Manager, and Total War. SEGA's biggest franchises (Sonic, Yakuza, PSO, Persona, Total War) account for roughly 40% of its yearly earnings.

Check for those IPs in the figures below:

  • Total War - 37.8 million
  • Puyo Puyo - 35 million
  • Football Manager - 24.4 million
  • Shin Megami Tensei - 17.7 million
  • Yakuza - 17 million
  • Virtua Fighter - 18 million
  • Persona - 15 million
NEWS SOURCE:segasammy.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

