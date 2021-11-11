Sonic franchise hits 1.38 billion combined sales and downloads

SEGA confirms the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has hit a combined 1.38 billion game sales and downloads of premium and F2P titles.

The Blue Blur has hit a new sales milestone since originally appearing on the scene in 1991.

After 30 years, the Sonic franchise has amassed over 1.38 billion combined game sales and downloads across premium and free-to-play games. SEGA confirmed the huge number in its latest FY2021 annual report, which catalogs sales across all of its major franchises, IPs, and game series. Sonic actually managed to grow by 240 million combined sales and downloads since last year.

The Sonic franchise remains alive and well for SEGA. The company just registered Sonic Frontiers, and more recent titles like Sonic Mania have sold tremendously on all platforms. The report also details other series like Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, Football Manager, and Total War. SEGA's biggest franchises (Sonic, Yakuza, PSO, Persona, Total War) account for roughly 40% of its yearly earnings.

